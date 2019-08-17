Anand Mahindra's Twitter Comeback To Man Who Asked Him For An SUV

The tweet has been liked by more than 19,000 users since it was shared.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his internet wit, made a sharp comeback on Friday when a man asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift.

A social media user, who said he was "big fan" of the Mahindra Group Chairman, made the request in a tweet. "Sir.. Big fan of yours. Can you gift me a Mahindra Thar on my bday... (sic)," Vipul, the social media user, tweeted.

While he may not have not have expected a reply to his post, Mr Mahindra overwhelmed him with a retweet and a witty reply.

"Love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul's chutzpah," the 64-year-old industrialist wrote. He also defined the term "chutzpah" in his tweet: "extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly)".

Word lesson of the day:

CHUTZPAH

/ˈxʊtspə,ˈhʊtspə/

noun

extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly).

"love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul's chutzpah"

Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can't say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega! ???? https://t.co/wzsUsCZBkM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2019

The tweet has been liked by more than 19,000 users since it was shared. Several users posted interesting replies. "Here is a picture of original Thar for you on your birthday," wrote one of them.

Here is a picture of original Thar for you on your birthday pic.twitter.com/iSWqeJ8jGh — SHASHANK JAIN (@J_Shasha) August 16, 2019

Followed by over seven million people, the Mahindra Group chairman is known for his prompt replies. His Twitter timeline is a goldmine of interesting content.

He often posts motivational tweets to inspire his followers.

Rise. A word that is becoming a rallying cry for many. A word we at @MahindraRise have always sworn by. Keep Rising this week... pic.twitter.com/AsHpLbZtkv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2019

When I look back, the decisions the heart encouraged by quietly whispering to my brain were the ones that fetched the greatest rewards... #whatsappwonderboxpic.twitter.com/wV1ljHE6Z2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 22, 2019

Last month, he won the internet with a response to a user who objected to the use of plastic bottles at one of the meetings he attended.

The K.C.M.E.T scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering.All concerns about the future are shoved aside by the optimism these young people inspire pic.twitter.com/WYUd2IHwwU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

"I think the board room should have Steel Bottle instead of Plastic bottle.. Just an observation sir," wrote the user.

He was praised for his humility when he wrote: "Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day."



