Anand Mahindra's Twitter Comeback To Man Who Asked Him For An SUV

A social media user, who said he was "big fan" of the Mahindra Group Chairman, made the request in a tweet.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 17, 2019 13:29 IST
The tweet has been liked by more than 19,000 users since it was shared.


Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his internet wit, made a sharp comeback on Friday when a man asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift.

A social media user, who said he was "big fan" of the Mahindra Group Chairman, made the request in a tweet. "Sir.. Big fan of yours. Can you gift me a Mahindra Thar on my bday... (sic)," Vipul, the social media user, tweeted.

While he may not have not have expected a reply to his post, Mr Mahindra overwhelmed him with a retweet and a witty reply.

"Love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul's chutzpah," the 64-year-old industrialist wrote. He also defined the term "chutzpah" in his tweet: "extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly)".

The tweet has been liked by more than 19,000 users since it was shared. Several users posted interesting replies. "Here is a picture of original Thar for you on your birthday," wrote one of them.

Followed by over seven million people, the Mahindra Group chairman is known for his prompt replies. His Twitter timeline is a goldmine of interesting content.

He often posts motivational tweets to inspire his followers.

Last month, he won the internet with a response to a user who objected to the use of plastic bottles at one of the meetings he attended.

"I think the board room should have Steel Bottle instead of Plastic bottle.. Just an observation sir," wrote the user. 

He was praised for his humility when he wrote: "Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day."
 



