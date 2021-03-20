Anand Mahindra Tweets Video Of Truck With Hidden Liquor Cabinet

The video showed hundreds of liquor bottles inside a drawer-like space in the truck

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was in for a surprise or shock, if we may say so, when he came across a video of a pickup truck being used to smuggle alcohol. "Diabolically clever," wrote Mr Mahindra to describe the video tweeted by him, which showed hundreds of liquor bottles and cartons placed inside a drawer-like space in the truck.

The 1 minute 30 seconds long clip showed several policemen seizing the liquor bottles from the concealed cabinet.

Even though he seemed impressed by the ingenious use of the truck, the industrialist, made it clear in the same breath that the kind of innovation was and will never be a "part of the design brief for the pickup truck product development team."

"Diabolically clever. Gives a whole new meaning to the word 'Payload!' But I assure you this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck Product Development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be!" read the tweet by the industrialist

The video gives out no details on where or when the incident took place and who the truck belonged to.

A Gujarat registration number, however, can be seen in the video. The state has a strict prohibition law in place that bans manufacture, sale, consumption and transportation of liquor within the state limit.