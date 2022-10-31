Anand Mahindra Shares James Bond Meme To Beat Your 'Monday Blues'

The internet loved the 'sanskari' James Bond

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his active social media presence. He often shares motivational videos and posts for his 9.9 million followers on Twitter. His online followers were treated with a James Bond meme today that can surely help in beating the Monday Blues.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a meme of Daniel Craig as sanskari James Bond. The background music has an Indianised version of the James Bond theme song, Skyfall. "To lighten up your Monday. The meme brigade has resurrected this one from three years ago. Makes more sense now, given that Bond has a new Boss...or should I say new 'Baap'," Anand Mahindra wrote as a part of his Monday Motivation post.

Check out the tweet here:

To lighten up your Monday. The meme brigade has resurrected this one from three years ago. Makes more sense now, given that Bond has a new Boss…or should I say new ‘Baap' pic.twitter.com/eOH9PvJEUq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 31, 2022

The internet loved the 'sanskari' James Bond and went crazy with reactions. A user wrote, "Daniel Craig looks good in those moustaches and Bhasma Tilak ...in fact better than our Bollywood boys."

Another user wrote, "Really, made my day. I hope there is a full version to put all divas to shame."

"Paan Martini would be the drink of choice. Sir time to send some of the Mahindra SUVs to our desi bond," the third user commented.

Mr Mahindra recently visited a newly-inaugurated temple in Dubai and shared a picture with his followers on Twitter.

"Finally made my visit to the splendid, well-managed new Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai. They even have a murti of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba," Mr Mahindra wrote in the post while sharing a photo of himself standing in front of the temple.

Mr Mahindra's tweet quickly went viral. It garnered more than 37,000 likes and over 1,300 retweets.