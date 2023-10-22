Pics: Anand Mahindra Rides World's 1st Foldable Diamond Frame E-Bike

Anand Mahindra has also shared some pictures of himself riding the electric bike.

Anand Mahindra never fails to give a shout out to emerging talent. Now, Mr Mahindra is impressed with the first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels in the world. The bike was created by IIT Bombay alumni.

Mr Mahindra has also shared some pictures of himself riding the electric bike. In the note attached to the pictures, he said, “A bunch of IIT Bombay guys have made us proud again. They've created the first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels in the world. That makes the bike not only 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it makes the bike stable at higher than medium speed. And it's the only bike that doesn't have to be lifted after folding. Took my very own HORNBACK X1 for a spin around the office compound! (Full disclosure: I have invested in their startup.)”

Hornback didn't miss Mr Mahindra's shout out message. Re-tweeting the video, the company said, “Wait...What just happened?! Sir, Anand Mahindra, just posted about us! His inputs have truly been of tremendous value to us."

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, also praised the unique offering.

“Thumbs Up to the IIT Bombay alumni for this pioneering sustainable mobility solution. India's human capital are unfolding new possibilities for a better future and rewriting the rules of the game,” he said.

As per the official website, Hornback X1 is the “most agile ride you could ever imagine. Mount up on an electric bike that's built around you.” The bike can be charged “with a simple 2 pin plug point. IP65 Water and dust resistant.” Its wheels are perfect for “both pedalling and electronic configuration”. It also has an excellent rolling efficiency.