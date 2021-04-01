Anand Mahindra Nominates Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu To 'Thar Hall Of Fame'

Pema Khandu was on his way to Vijaynagar, a remote district near the Myanmar border

A video of Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, driving a Mahindra Thar through a muddy track is drawing the attention of car enthusiasts on social media. The CM can be seen driving the offroader in the clip which was originally shared by Khandu on March 29. "A story of our journey to reach the unreached... It took us two days to reach #Vijaynagar from #Miao travelling 157km through mud and jungle. Vijaynagar is a beautiful valley surrounded on three sides by Myanmar," read the post. Khandu was on his way to Vijaynagar, a remote administrative district near the Myanmar border.

Now, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared the video and wants to nominate Khandu to the 'Hall of Fame.' Mahindra said that a 'Hall of Fame' must be created for those who know how to 'explore the impossible' with their Mahindra Thars. The businessman asked his followers to suggest names for such Thar owners while proposing an option of his own -- Tharwans (combining Thar and Pehelwans).

I think we need to create a Hall of Fame of those owners who know how to 'Explore the Impossible' with their Thars. Thar Pehelwans. Tharwans? Give me a better name. And I nominate Mr. Khandu straightaway for inclusion in the Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/CF1POWxPf7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 31, 2021

The video, which has been liked by over 4,000 people within hours of being shared, has also been retweeted by Khandu.

Author Chetan Bhagat commented on the tweet and suggested that adventurous Thar owners should be called Thar Czars.

Thar Czars — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 31, 2021

Prakash Wakankar, Mahindra's Chief of International Operations (Farm Equipment sector), coined the term 'Tharveers' (combining Thar with Veer which means brave).

THARveers... — PRAKASH WAKANKAR (@pakwakankar) March 31, 2021

A few engaged in wordplay and said that inclusion in the hall of fame would be a great way to achieve 'Thardom.'

Inclusion in the hall of fame sounds like a great way to achieve ???????????????????????????? — ???????????????????????????????????? شاہ نواز (@shahnawazk) March 31, 2021

THARzan's ???? — Abhijeet Choudhury (@abhijeet1002) March 31, 2021

Thar Wards..the Wards with the Thar...a spinoff of the word Tharavad



Tharavad is a Malayalam word that means ancestral home. Refers to how the Thar can take us to our ancestral homes deep inside remote India pic.twitter.com/s3kM2k3FkJ — Hariharan V S (@hariharan_cool) March 31, 2021

Some other users shared their own experience of driving a Thar.

Here is the video from my visit to Chikmagalur last week.

In Chikmagalur there were only Mahindra vehicles for off roading at different water falls ! pic.twitter.com/Yk99c83Kfj — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhav330) March 31, 2021

