Anand Mahindra Fulfils His Resolve By Visiting Dubai Temple, Shares Image

Anand Mahindra's post garnered more than 37,000 likes and over 1,300 retweets.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently visited a newly-inaugurated temple in Dubai and shared a picture with his 9.9 million followers on Twitter.

"Finally made my visit to the splendid, well-managed new Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai. They even have a murti of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba," Mr Mahindra wrote in the post while sharing a photo of himself standing in front of the temple.

Take a look below:

Finally made my visit to the splendid, well-managed new Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai. They even have a murti of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba. pic.twitter.com/XAHSJlyHuR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2022

Mr Mahindra's tweet quickly went viral. It garnered more than 37,000 likes and over 1,300 retweets. In the comment section, while some internet users asked Mr Mahindra about his experience, others were simply stunned by the beautiful temple.

"It indeed is very beautiful, there is a place to do Havan also," wrote one user. "Looking like a supermodel, competition to the modelling industry," jokingly said another.

A third commented, "Very nice! It is wonderful that in spite of being a busy, successful entrepreneur you have an interest and make time to visit temples!" A fourth added, "Yes Splendid Temple".

Also Read | Looks Like Vin Diesel? 3D Model Of "First Human Made By God" Is Viral

Meanwhile, Mr Mahindra's post comes weeks after he shared a tour of the stunning temple and pledged to visit the place soon. Located in a neighbourhood referred to as the emirate's "worship village", the temple blends Indian and Arabic architectural designs. The temple formally opened its doors to worshippers across the UAE on October 4, PTI reported.

The 'worship village' in Jebel Ali houses nine religious shrines, including seven churches, the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara, and the new Hindu house of worship. The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spires and striking lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.