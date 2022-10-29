Looks Like Vin Diesel? 3D Model Of "First Human Made By God" Is Viral

In the photo, an animated 3D figure is seen with facial features similar to that of actor Vin Diesel.

The picture was shared by the Alamo Drafthouse cinema chain.

A picture of a 3D model suggesting how the first human would have possibly looked like has gone viral. Many think it bears a striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

In the photo, an animated 3D figure is seen with facial features similar to that of the Fast and Furious actor. “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked," read the caption.

The post soon sparked a full-fledged meme fest. But before anyone could fall for the joke, the cinema chain wrote in a subsequent tweet, "Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal."

A user joked, “Meanwhile researchers at Universal Technical Institute have reconstructed this 3D image of how Adam's 1970 Dodge Charger R/T might have looked.”

The user referred to Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious character Dominic Toretto's car in the film.

Another offered a complete "artist-rendered" 3D constructed model of “the first human being”.

“When I start and complete my assignment an hour before it's due,” a user reacted.

Some seemed quite puzzled as one asked, “Adam looked like Vin Diesel?”

“Vin Diesel Confirmed as first human being,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, "First human created by God”? There isn't anything remotely scientific about this phrase."

One user suggested "what Eve looked like" while posting a photo of American actress Michelle Rodriguez, who played Letty Ortiz in the Fast and Furious franchise.

So, do you think the 3D model indeed looks like Vin Diesel?

