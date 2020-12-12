Anand Mahindra Feels Like "Hitting The Open Road" As Snow Covers Manali

Industrialist Anand Mahindra whose Twitter timeline is a goldmine of wonderful content today shared pictures of snowfall in Manali. "What tantalising images shared this morning by @singhkavinder MD of 
@clubmahindra...Oh man, now I really do feel like hopping into a Thar & hitting the open road to the North...," Mr Mahindra tweeted and as always his tweet struck a chord with netizens.

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall since Friday night.  

The cold wave sweeping Himachal Pradesh has intensified, and the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state dropped a few notches on Friday, the meteorological department said. Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius and Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie were recorded at 4 degrees, 5 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a low of 7 degrees. The weather office has predicted more rain in the plains and snowfall in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

A white blanket of snow covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received heavy snowfall leading to the closure of roads.

