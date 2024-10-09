'Analysing Unexpected Results': Rahul Gandhi On Congress's Mixed Bag

The Congress is analysing the Haryana results and will inform the Election Commission about the complaints it had over the counting process, said Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi this morning, in his first remarks since his party's shocking defeat in the state elections.

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," the Congress leader said in an online post.

Mr Gandhi's remarks came a day after the Congress - projected to get a clear majority in Haryana in the exit polls - fell flat on its expectations and the BJP raced ahead to its third straight victory in the state.

He also called the National Conference-Congress alliance's win in Jammu and Kashmir a "victory of democratic self-respect".

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he added.