Amul Responds To 'Sharam Naam Ki Cheese' Pic, Calls It Fake, AI-Generated

Recently, a post featuring an Amul cheese packet with the word "Sharam" went viral on the internet. It was based on the Hindi phrase "Sharam naam ki cheez bhi hoti hai" (There is such a thing as shame)". People usually use the phrase when someone is behaving in what is viewed as shameless or disrespectful. The viral post translates the Hindi "cheez" to English "cheese." In the image making rounds on social media, a piece of cheese is illustrated on the packet, along with markings that represent generic product information.

Now, Amul has reacted to the same and stated that it is not their product and the image has been developed using artificial intelligence. Further, they mentioned that the creator of the post created and posted it without the brand's authorisation.

ISSUED IN PUBLIC INTEREST BY AMUL — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 20, 2023

"This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on Whatsapp and Social Media platforms regarding new type of Amul Cheese. The creator of the post has made the creative and posted this without any authorization from Amul. We notice in the post that the pack has been developed using AI and is using the Amul brand name poorly and is disparaging," they said.

"We wish to assure you that the pack shown in this post is not Amul Cheese. This post has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul Cheese," the company added.

In a similar case, a fake message circulated on social media in February that the Amul butter was being packed in China. The dairy company called it fake and issued a notice to the individuals concerned and also requested people to sensitise others regarding the false news. The dairy company took to its official Instagram handle to share the notice and said, "This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on Whatsapp and social media platforms regarding duplicate Amul butter packed in China. We wish to inform you, both packets of Amul butter shown in the video are genuine and manufactured in India by Amul."

They added, "As per advisory of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, all new dairy products must show the veg logo on the front of the pack." Speaking about the video being shared on social media platforms, Amul wrote, "The video clipping shows comparison between the earlier pack and new pack of Amul butter and has been used to create misinformation and spread fear and concern among consumers."

