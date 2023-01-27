Aligarh Muslim University Suspends Student Over Religious Slogan Video On R-Day

AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada said the panel will submit its report within five days

Aligarh Muslim University Friday set up a three-member inquiry committee and suspended a student after a video showed some NCC cadets purportedly raising religious slogans following a Republic Day function here.

According to AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada, the panel has been asked to submit its report within five days. He told PTI that it would probe the entire sequence of events when the official function was over and the audience was dispersing.

In the 17-second video, a group of NCC cadets were seen chanting "Allah hu Akbar" twice near a flagpole. In another 19-second video, another group of NCC cadets could be seen shouting "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Vande Mataram" in front of a building.

The spokesperson emphasized the incident should be viewed as an aberration in the university's ethos. A student seen shouting slogans in the first video was suspended on Friday, the spokesperson added.

City Superintendent Police Kuldeep Singh said police have taken cognizance of the incident and have asked the AMU authorities to initiate legal action in the matter.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameesh Jamaai Friday said the entire incident was "engineered to defame the institution". The entire sequence of events has to be investigated to unearth the truth, he said.

BJP leader in Aligarh Nishit Sharma said raising religious slogans on the auspicious occasion was a "very serious matter".

