Haryana Minister Abhimanyu Wants Aligarh Muslim University Named After Jat King

"I demand AMU should be named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh," the Haryana minister said addressing a gathering at a ground-breaking ceremony of a Jat Dharamsala in Rewari.
CommentsThe Haryana minister claimed Mahendra Pratap Singh had "donated" the land for the varsity. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh's contribution in the field of education cannot be forgotten, he added.
Jinnah, he said, "was responsible for destroying the integrity of the nation. His portrait is displayed in the varsity, but till today no picture of Raja Mahendra Pratap has been installed there".