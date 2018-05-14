Haryana Minister Abhimanyu Wants Aligarh Muslim University Named After Jat King The Haryana minister claimed Mahendra Pratap Singh had "donated" the land for the varsity. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh's contribution in the field of education cannot be forgotten, he added.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Captain Abhimanyu claimed Mahendra Pratap Singh had "donated" the land for AMU Chandigarh: Amid a row over Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu today demanded the varsity be named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh.



"I demand AMU should be named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh," the Haryana minister said addressing a gathering at a ground-breaking ceremony of a Jat Dharamsala in Rewari.



The Haryana minister claimed Mahendra Pratap Singh had "donated" the land for the varsity. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh's contribution in the field of education cannot be forgotten, he added.



Jinnah, he said, "was responsible for destroying the integrity of the nation. His portrait is displayed in the varsity, but till today no picture of Raja Mahendra Pratap has been installed there".



