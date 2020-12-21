Amritsar-Dharamshala Flights To Start Soon: BJP MP Kishan Kapoor

The new service has been planned to facilitate tourists from Amritsar, Kishan Kapoor told reporters.

Amritsar-Dharamshala Flights To Start Soon: BJP MP Kishan Kapoor

The Dharamshala airport, officially known as Gaggal Airport, is located 12 km from Dharamshala

Dharamshala:

The Dharamshala Airport Authority is planning to run more flights to the tourist city, including new ones from Amritsar, BJP MP Kishan Kapoor said Monday.

The new service has been planned to facilitate tourists from Amritsar, Mr Kapoor told reporters after chairing the meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee in Dharamshala.

The Dharamshala airport, officially known as Gaggal Airport, is located in Gaggal, 12 km from Dharamshala.

Newsbeep

Kishan Kapoor, who represents Kangra constituency in the Lok Sabha, said special care will also be taken for cleanliness at the airport and guidelines have been framed to take appropriate steps for waste management.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Amritsar-Dharamshala FlightsGaggal AirportBJP MP Kishan Kapoor

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india