Amritsar-Dharamshala Flights To Start Soon: BJP MP Kishan Kapoor

The Dharamshala Airport Authority is planning to run more flights to the tourist city, including new ones from Amritsar, BJP MP Kishan Kapoor said Monday.

The new service has been planned to facilitate tourists from Amritsar, Mr Kapoor told reporters after chairing the meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee in Dharamshala.

The Dharamshala airport, officially known as Gaggal Airport, is located in Gaggal, 12 km from Dharamshala.

Kishan Kapoor, who represents Kangra constituency in the Lok Sabha, said special care will also be taken for cleanliness at the airport and guidelines have been framed to take appropriate steps for waste management.

