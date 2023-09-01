'Amrit Kalash Yatra A Way To Connect People To India's Future': Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said an "Amrit Vatika" will be built near the National War Memorial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the "Amrit Kalash Yatra" in Delhi on Friday under the "Meri Mati, Mera Desh" campaign and said it is a way to connect people to the future of India.

"Through this programme, anyone can contribute to make India a great nation. It is a way to connect people to India's future," Amit Shah said.

Mr Shah said that they (the BJP) are committed to build India which was dreamt by Bhagat Singh and Uddham Singh.

"Two lakh programmes were held under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and crores of Indians participated in it. This is not just an event but an emotion," he added.

The campaign was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the "achievements of the nation and its bravehearts."

During his Mann Ki Baat address on August 2, PM Modi said that the "Meri Mati, Mera Desh" campaign will be launched to honour soldiers killed in action.

"Under this, many programmes will be organised across the country in the memory of our soldiers killed in action. Special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organised across the country," Amit Shah said.

"The 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', carrying soil in 7,500 urns from every corner of the country, will reach Delhi. The yatra will also carry saplings from different parts of the country. An 'Amrit Vatika' will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in the 7,500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'," he said.