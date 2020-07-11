'Get Well Soon': Twitter Prays For Amitabh Bachchan, Coronavirus Positive

Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (File)

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most celebrated actors of all time in the country, tweeted on Saturday that he has tested coronavirus positive. He cautioned those who have come in contact with him to take the COVID-19 test. Several prominent personalities and thousands of users wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter. The actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive for the virus.

"I have tested COVID positive...shifted to Hospital...hospital informing authorities...family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he tweeted.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened by Mr Bachchan contracting the virus.

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive.

Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 11, 2020

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished health to the star in a tweet.

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted to wish the actor. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished a speedy recovery.

Wishing and praying for @SrBachchan ji's speedy recovery. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 11, 2020

My best wishes to you sir, wish you a speedy recovery! https://t.co/JfZoTwidOT — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 11, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina, from the cricketing fraternity, wished Mr Bachchan, fondly called Big B.

Get well soon Sir — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) July 11, 2020

Take care Amit ji.



Praying for your good health and quick recovery. ???????? https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Industrialist Anand Mahindra wished Mr Bachchan in his unique way.

We're all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There's a vaccine you possess—it's code named the Big V—and it's inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters. ???????? https://t.co/oCJsiElymp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also tested coronavirus positive. He said both he and Mr Bachchan are stable.

Several actors also came out on Twitter to wish Mr Bachchan.

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 11, 2020

"Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us are having mild symptoms and have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he said.