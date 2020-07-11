"Get Well Soon": Twitter Prays For Amitabh Bachchan, Coronavirus Positive

Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 positive: The actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive for the virus.

Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (File)

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most celebrated actors of all time in the country, tweeted on Saturday that he has tested coronavirus positive. He cautioned those who have come in contact with him to take the COVID-19 test. Several prominent personalities and thousands of users wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter. The actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive for the virus.

"I have tested COVID positive...shifted to Hospital...hospital informing  authorities...family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened by Mr Bachchan contracting the virus.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished health to the star in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted to wish the actor. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished a speedy recovery.

Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina, from the cricketing fraternity, wished Mr Bachchan, fondly called Big B.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra wished Mr Bachchan in his unique way.

Amitabh Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also tested coronavirus positive. He said both he and Mr Bachchan are stable.

Several actors also came out on Twitter to wish Mr Bachchan.

"Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us are having mild symptoms and have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he said.

