Amitabh Bachchan Pledges Rs 2 Crore To Army Widows, Farmers

Amitabh Bachchan donated Rs 2 crore for the welfare of widows of Indian Army soldiers' and farmers.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan today confirmed reports that he would be donating Rs 2 crore for the welfare of widows of Indian Army soldiers' and farmers.The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter where he shared a number of source-based new articles and captioned the tweet as: "Yes I can and I will..." According to reports, Mr Bachchan had pledged to give away Rs 1 crore each to the deceased soldiers' families and to the cause of repayment of farmers loans.The articles also stated that the veteran actor had handpicked a team to list and locate authentic organisations that will ensure the money reaches to the designated people in need. The actor, however, did not mention anything about this.