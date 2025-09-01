Amit Shah's Plane Diverted To Jaipur Due To Bad Weather In Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's special aircraft, en route from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi, was diverted to Jaipur on Monday evening due to bad weather conditions in the national capital.

The aircraft, operated by the Border Security Force, landed safely at Jaipur Airport at 7:54 pm. However, the plane left for Delhi after an hour as the weather improved.

The sudden diversion created a stir both in security circles and among local officials. Emergency protocols were promptly put in place, and additional forces were deployed around the airport to ensure safety.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, along with his Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant and Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma, arrived at the airport to receive the Union Home Minister.

The Home Minister, sources have told NDTV, did not leave the aircraft that was parked at the VIP state hangar.

Mr Lal held talks with the Union Home Minister in the plane.

Mr Shah had been on an official visit to Jammu earlier in the day. He departed for Delhi in the evening, but strong winds and heavy rain in the national capital forced Air Traffic Control to divert the flight to Jaipur.

Weather-related disruptions had already caused delays and diversions for several flights heading towards Delhi on Monday evening.

