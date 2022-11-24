"Amit Shah Was Involved...": Ashok Gehlot On Sachin Pilot - Top Quotes

Ashok Gehlot alleged that Sachin Pilot met in Delhi with two senior union ministers.

Pali, Rajasthan: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday ripped into his bete noire Sachin Pilot following fresh advances by the latter's camp in his bid to replace the Congress veteran.

Here are the top quotes by Ashok Gehlot to NDTV:

  1. We cannot accept a gaddar (traitor) as Chief Minister. Make any of the 102 loyal MLAs Rajasthan Chief Minister. How will we accept a man who has done gaddari (betrayal)?

  2. High Command can't make Sachin Pilot Chief Minister, a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs, a man who has been called a traitor.

  3. Amit Shah was involved in Sachin Pilot's (2020) rebellion... Rs 5-10 crore money was picked up from BJP office in Delhi and given to MLAs [who revolted]. I have proof.

  4. Party's [state unit] president goes to opposition to topple his own government - you will never find such example anywhere in India.

  5. It's wrong of Sachin Pilot to claim there was a promise of rotating Chief Minister. Please ask Rahul Gandhi on rotating Chief Minister's formula.

  6. We are going to win the Rajasthan elections. I am Chief Minister for now. High Command has given me no indication of change.



