Amit Shah To Visit Jammu's Rajouri, Days After Terror Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district later this week, days after a terrorist attack left seven people dead, a senior party leader has told NDTV.

"Yes, he would be visiting Rajouri district and would review the ground situation," Jammy and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina told NDTV.

The visit of the Home Minister comes 10 days after terrorists killed six civilians, including two children, at Upper Dhangri village in Rajouri district in a worrying sign of terrorist activities spilling out beyond Kashmir Valley.

This will be Mr Shah's third visit after the central government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.

Official sources said Mr Shah will visit Rajouri to meet the security officials and families of the victims.

Earlier this week, Mr Shah had held meetings with the Jammu BJP leadership, in which they had flagged issues relating to security and administration. Mr Shah had assured them that they would be streamlined.

The CRPF has deployed additional 2,000 troops in the Rajouri Poonch region and has started training Village Defence Committees amid fresh intelligence inputs about terror threats.

Officials said that during the Home Minister's visit, the need for more paramilitary deployment in the region will be discussed.

"The Home Minister will review the security scenario during his visit and meet with the state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), intelligence agencies and defence officials," a senior official said.

Also on the agenda could be infiltration launch pads across the Line of Control. Officials said the use of narcotics as a way of funding local terrorists has emerged as a serious concern, which could be discussed in the security review meeting.