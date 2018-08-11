Vote BJP To Power In West Bengal, Says Amit Shah: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Amit Shah Rally: Black flags were shown to the BJP leader in Kolkata
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday reached Kolkata to address a rally. The BJP leader was shown black flags by youth Congress workers as he came out of the NSC Bose International airport. The youth Congress workers raised slogans against Mr Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also tried to block his convoy by putting their bikes in the way. The police, however, got the way cleared for Amit Shah's convoy. Amit Shah was welcomed in the state by BJP state in-charge Kailash Vijaywargiya and Dilip Ghosh.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Amit Shah's Rally in Kolkata:
Mamata Banerjee may have shut the TV channels or stopped them from broadcasting my speech, but I have confidence on my party workers. Our army of party workers will go from house to house, lane to lane, village to village, district to district, town to town, and city to city... and there is nothing Mamata Banerjee can do to stop us. We are not afraid of hard work: Amit Shah
We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why she is protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators. Rahul Gandhi is also not clarifying his stand on the issue. This is because of Congress's vote-bank politics: Amit Shah
If West Bengal has to develop, then the Congress-Trinamool alliance will not go forward here: Amit Shah
Give one chance to Narendra Modi and he will take the development of West Bengal forward: Amit Shah
Earlier we used to hear the sound of 'Rabindra Sangeet' everyday in Bengal but now you hear only the sound of bomb explosions here: Amit Shah
If you want to end corruption in West Bengal, then you will have to vote the BJP to power: Amit Shah
Oppose us as much as you want but we will not stall the process of NRC: BJP President Amit Shah
BJP is concerned about the welfare of Hindu and Muslim brothers of West Bengal: Amit Shah
All Mamata ji has done is to object against NRC. But NRC is the process to throw illegal immigrants out. Shouldn't Bangladeshi immigrants be thrown out?: BJP President Amit Shah
For BJP, the country comes first, vote bank comes after that: Amit Shah
We are here to uproot Mamata Banerjee: Amit Shah
Bangladeshi infiltrators have become the vote bank of Trinamool Congress: Amit Shah
Change is going to come to West Bengal: Amit Shah
Mamata ji, I want to ask, how can we be anti-Bangla when our party was founded by Bengal's great man, Syama Prasad Mukherjee: Amit Shah