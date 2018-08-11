Vote BJP To Power In West Bengal, Says Amit Shah: Live Updates

Amit Shah Rally: Black flags were shown to the BJP leader in Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday reached Kolkata to address a rally. The BJP leader was shown black flags by youth Congress workers as he came out of the NSC Bose International airport. The youth Congress workers raised slogans against Mr Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also tried to block his convoy by putting their bikes in the way. The police, however, got the way cleared for Amit Shah's convoy. Amit Shah was welcomed in the state by BJP state in-charge Kailash Vijaywargiya and Dilip Ghosh.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Amit Shah's Rally in Kolkata:

