'Bengal Will Make You Political Refugee': Amit Shah To Mamata Banerjee

The BJP's Amit Shah addressed party workers in Bengal today during a virtual rally.

Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the Citizenship law will get her ousted from Bengal, the BJP's Amit Shah said today, warning that the Chief Minster will end up as a "political refugee". "I want to tell Bengal that CAA is an equally historical decision for persecuted minorities and due to the politics of appeasement by prior governments," Amit Shah said today, addressing party workers in the state that goes to polls next year.

"I saw Mamata's face that day. She was fuming and she was red-faced. She was so angry that she forgot civility. I want to know what wrong they (refugees) have done to her," added Mr Shah, who has had Bengal on top of his acquisition list for the last five years.

Last year, the BJP won 18 of the state's 42 parliamentary seats, indicating the party had made vast inroads in the state where it never won a single assembly seat.

Mamata Banerjee's government has not only passed a resolution against the CAA, it also stopped the exercise of National Population Register.

Along with the Congress, the Bengal Chief Minister has been drumming up support against the law, contending that it, along with the NPR and the NRC or the National Register of Citizens, will be used to harass Muslims or even render them stateless.

Taken together, the CAA, NRC and the NPR unleashed a storm of protests across the country earlier this year, before the coronavirus outbreak put all on hold. Before the protests winded up, the NRC, which was supposed to be rolled out across the country, was put on hold by the Centre.