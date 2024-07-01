'30 Hours...': Amit Shah On Opposition's Criminal Laws Not Debated Charge

Amit Shah said 30 hours of discussions were done and 34 members participated in it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah rubbished attacks of opposition that new criminal laws were not debated and consultations were not done before rolling them out.

"In the history of independent India, I can say with surety no laws have been discussed so much as these new laws have been discussed. I have myself attended discussion meetings 118 times," Amit Shah said.

According to him, 30 hours of discussions were done and 34 members participated in it. "After 77 years of Independence, the criminal justice system is now completely 'swadeshi' and embedded in Indian ethos," he said.

The opposition has been claiming that new laws were bulldozed by the government and passed without discussion last year when more than 140 opposition MPs were suspended.

Opposition parties also have been stressing that Standing Committee also did not look into dissenting voices. To this, the Home Minister clarified that only four-five political type of suggestions were left out, but all other suggestions were discussed and included. "I want to tell people in opposition, rise above politics and support this development," he stressed adding that the centre was also open to change of names of new laws.

Already a petition is going on in the Kerala High Court opposing Hindi names to new laws and many south-based political parties also have been opposing title of new laws as their names are in Hindi.

Mr Shah also clarified that new laws do not give more powers to police and remand period will remain 15 days only. "In first 60 days period, police can take custody for 15 days any time," he said.

"In next 3/4 years entire system would get an uplift. From registration of FIR to delivery of judgement would be technology driven," he stated adding that laws would be more scientific and evidence would be more technology based. " I want to assure the public, in the new law, justice can be received up to the level of the Supreme Court within three years of the registration of the FIR."

The Centre has been working for four years and asking states and police forces to give their suggestions to formulate new laws.

As per Mr Shah, 99% police station have been computerised. "Instead of 'dand', it is now 'nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trial and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the police were protected but now, vicitms' and complainants' rights will be protected too," Mr Shah stated.