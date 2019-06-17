'Another Strike On Pakistan': Amit Shah Praises Team India After Big Win

Home Minister Amit Shah praised India's cricket World Cup win over Pakistan in a Twitter message

The Indian cricket team's sensational 89-run victory over Pakistan yesterday at the ongoing cricket World Cup in England has earned them plaudits from Home Minister Amit Shah, with the BJP party chief praising the team for their "strike".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also among those offering the Indian team their congratulations today morning.

"Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," Mr Shah said in a tweet.

Mr Shah was followed by Rajnath Singh, who praised the Indian cricket team for an "amazing game".

"Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India."

Senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju, who is Minister of State (independent) for Sports, also tweeted congratulations.

Praise for the win also came from across party lines, with the Congress party and some of its leaders - Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot - and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also posting messages.

"Congratulations team India for incomparable victory against Pakistan. You continuously made the country feel proud. Thank you!" a tweet, in Hindi, from the Congress' official handle read.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also extended their wishes to team India.

"Congratulations team India for this magnificent victory over Pakistan. You have given all Indians a moment of pride!" Mr Gehlot tweeted.

"Heartiest congratulations to team India for keeping their invincible order against Pakistan and wishes for the matches ahead. We hope that you will bring honour to the country by winning the World Cup. We are proud of Team India," Mr Pilot tweeted in Hindi.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) also tweeted, calling the Indian cricket team "unstoppable".

"Congrats to Indian Cricket Team for a terrific performance and making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made Twitter more entertaining with their self-deprecating humour," Ms Mufti wrote

Congrats to #IndianCricketTeam for a terrific performance & making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2019

Led by Rohit Sharma's superb 140 and Virat Kohli's record-breaking innings of 77, India posted a daunting total of 336 for the loss of five wickets from their 50 overs.

India, who have never lost a World Cup game to Pakistan, then produced an excellent effort in the field, with Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav claiming two wickets apiece to reduce Pakistan to 212 for the loss of six wickets at the end of a rain-affected game.