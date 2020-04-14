Amit Shah Calls Uddhav Thackeray Over Mumbai Protest, Expresses Concern

The police had to use their batons on the protesters to disperse them

After a protest by a large number of migrant workers at Mumbai's Bandra this evening amid the coronavirus lockdown, Home Minister Amit Shah called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern.

Such events weaken India's fight against coronavirus and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid these, Amit Shah told the Chief Minister. He also offered his full support to the Maharashtra government.

Hordes of migrant workers gathered outside Bandra station protesting against the extension of the lockdown to May 3. Video footage from the area showed thousands of people jostling, giving a go by to government warnings about coronavirus and social distancing.

Most demanded that they be allowed to go home. Sources said the crowd also had people from the nearby slums, who came in search of food. When the crowd ignored several warnings to disperse, batons were used, the police said.

The visuals of a large crowd have escalated concerns in Mumbai, which has a large number of coronavirus cases and multiple containment zones. There are more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 in the country's financial capital, more than half of the 2,300-plus cases in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the virus till May 3.

Migrant workers who lost their jobs due to the shutdown of industries and all other economic activity have been hit the most. Thousands were seen on the road, attempting to return to their villages without any public transport.