'Will Find Culprits From The Depths Of Hell': Amit Shah On Delhi Violence

Union home minister Amit Shah gave an account of the people arrested for last month's violence in Delhi, in which more than 50 people died. "We will find the people who are in hiding, we will find them from the depths of hell," he told Rajya Sabha in response to the discussion on the violence. Forty-plus teams have been formed to track down the culprits, he added.

The government, Mr Shah said, wants to assure people that those who conspired for riots, irrespective of religion and party, won't be spared. "They will be investigated under a scientific method and we will treat this matter with grave importance," he said.

Mr Shah said he called the riots a conspiracy as it was funded with money from across the country and abroad.

"I won't take the name of the organisation, but on (February) 24th, we got to know that money came from India and abroad and distributed in Delhi and the riots happened," Mr Shah told Rajya Sabha.

The government, he said, has asked the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to appoint a judge to probe this. "People should believe that the Modi government is doing everything for speedy investigation, he added.