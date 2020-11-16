'Modi Government Committed Towards Press Freedom,' Says Amit Shah

National Press Day: Modi government is committed towards the freedom of Press, Amit Shah said (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle it.

"Greetings on #NationalPressDay. Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation."

"Modi government is committed towards the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it. I applaud media's remarkable role during COVID-19," he tweeted.



