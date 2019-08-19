Amit Shah Meets National Security Advisor, Intelligence Bureau Chief On J&K

The centre has scrapped Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Union home minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chief of the Intelligence Bureau this afternoon to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where restrictions are being removed in phases. The huge security blanket was put in place more than two weeks ago, ahead of the government's announcement about the removal of the state's special status and plans to bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

The government has called it a preventive measure, meant to contain any backlash that might lead to loss of life and property. Their removal will be conducted by the local administration, depending on the ground situation.

Today, a section of schools and all government offices opened in Srinagar. Officials claim two-thirds landlines have been restored in the Kashmir Valley and mobile internet services will be back after a review of the security situation.

But hundreds of politicians, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who were arrested, remain in custody. Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings are still on in many places.

The matter is now in the Supreme Court, where six petitions are pending.

Last week, in response to a petition requesting an immediate end to the lockdown, the court said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was "sensitive" and one must rely on the government.

"We expect normalcy. But nothing can be done overnight. Nobody knows what's happening. One has to rely on the government... It is a sensitive issue," the court said, adjourning the case for two weeks.

