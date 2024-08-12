Amit Shah Meets Meghalaya Chief Minister, Discusses Crisis In Bangladesh

A night curfew has been imposed in the border areas of Meghalaya for the past few days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today reviewed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and its implications in northeast India in a meeting with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his deputy Prestone Tynsong in Delhi

The three leaders discussed the concerns of people from the Northeast and specifically Meghalaya. The Home Minister assured the Chief Minister that the Centre is committed to keeping borders with Bangladesh safe.

"We reviewed the overall situation of the border areas. Meghalaya has briefed the home minister that they are happy with the steps taken by the Centre. The home minister was informed about the night curfew imposed in areas along the Bangladesh border by the Meghalaya government. We have reiterated to the Home Minister that no one should be allowed to cross the border. If necessary, more manpower should be sent to guard the border," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

In response to the unrest in Bangladesh, the Meghalaya government has temporarily halted operations at the border haats along the 443-kilometre-long boundary with Bangladesh.

A night curfew has been imposed in the border areas for the past few days. Cross-border trade through the Integrated Border Check Post at Dawki has also come to a standstill.

Many ethnic groups in Meghalaya like the Khasis and the Garos have relatives and people of their community living on the other side of the fence and are worried as people-to-people contact has been disrupted.