Amit Shah Lands In Manipur, Begins Series Of Meetings

Union home minister Amit Shah held a whirlwind series of meetings after landing in trouble-torn Manipur late this evening. He has already met the state's ministers in Imphal and is likely to meet the Governor tonight.

His meetings are likely to continue till late. He is also expected to be briefed by the state's top security officials.

Mr Shah is likely to stay in the violence-hit state for the next few days and meet all the stakeholders, including top army officials, Civil Society Organisations and influential community leaders to finalise strategies to curb the ethnic violence.

Manipur is being ravaged by ethnic violence for nearly a month.