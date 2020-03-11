"Cops Didn't Allow Delhi Violence To Spread": Amit Shah's Top Quotes

Amit Shah extended his condolences to the families of the victims of Delhi clashes

Amid crossfires between the BJP and the Opposition over last month's Delhi violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today praised the Delhi police for their handling of the situation when clashes broke out in northeast Delhi. Mr Shah also expressed his condolences to the families of victims who died in the four-day relentless violence. The Home Minister also said that over 700 FIRs have been filed and over 2600 people have either been detained or arrested. Mr Shah also said that CCTV footage is being monitored and "face identification" is being used to track down suspects from thousands of videos they have received from the Delhi Police.

Here are the top 10 quotes of Amit Shah on Delhi violence in Lok Sabha: