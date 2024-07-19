Amit Shah In High-Level Security Meet Reviews Deployment Strategy In J&K

Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies

Even as search operations continue in the Jammu region where security forces are trying to flush out terrorists, back in Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the new deployment strategy being enforced in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Home Minister held discussions over assessments of various forces operating on the ground and how more force is being pumped in the existing security grid," a senior government official told NDTV.

The meeting which lasted for over three hours was attended by heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau, responsible for tackling security challenges in the country.

In the meeting, Mr Shah stressed upon greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle terror networks and their ecosystem, and to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

The meeting was held at a time when questions are being raised about the kind of intelligence being generated or lack of it in the Jammu region. No agency seems to have a clear picture as to how many terrorists have infiltrated and where have they been hiding for the past few months.

The MAC is responsible for collating data from all forces before presenting a clear picture to the centre. They are also tasked to make assessments about terror networks and law and order situations.

Officials who attended the meeting said Mr Shah instructed heads of security agencies from across the country and other intelligence and enforcement agencies to adopt a whole-of-the government approach towards national security.

He emphasised that the MAC must continue to work 24x7 as a platform for proactive and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence among various stakeholders, including last-mile responders.

As per the proposed plan this year, the MAC framework is poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness.