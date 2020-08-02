Leaders, Supporters Tweet Get-Well-Soon For Amit Shah, COVID-19 Positive

Several politicians, noted personalities and social media users took to Twitter on Sunday to send across their get-well-soon wishes to Union Minister Amit Shah, who revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," the minister's tweet in Hindi roughly said.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished a speedy recovery to the leader.

"My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this," he tweeted.

Mr Shah has been at the forefront of the nation's fight against coronavirus.