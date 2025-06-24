Amit Shah Chairs Central Zonal Council Meet in Varanasi

A meeting of the Central Zonal Council, chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed regional law and order, border security, disaster response and environmental protection with chief ministers and senior officials of four states on Tuesday.

The CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand attended the 25th edition of the high-level meeting held in Varanasi.

The aim of the meeting, held at Hotel Taj, was to strengthen inter-state coordination and cooperative federalism, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The last meeting of the council was held on October 7, 2023, in Uttarakhand. Zonal councils provide a structured mechanism for dialogue and discussion on issues affecting two or more states or the Centre and states and serve as an important platform to enable cooperation.

Mr Shah, who arrived in Varanasi on Monday for a two-day visit, led discussions with the chief ministers of the four states and other senior officials.

According to government sources, the discussions centred around social development, transportation and border issues, law and order, environmental concerns, and matters related to minorities.

In a post on X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified cooperative and competitive federalism as a powerful medium for the holistic development of the country. In this spirit, I participated in the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Varanasi."

He posted ahead of the meeting that the council strengthens federal unity, national integrity, and regional development.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X, "During the meeting, I requested increased support through the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to strengthen road, communication, and security infrastructure in the border areas. I also stressed the need for faster expansion of BharatNet and satellite communication services under the Vibrant Village Programme," he said.

He said he requested that the grant process under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana be simplified, called for the repealing of the 1989 Remote Valley Notification, and asked for additional central assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to repair roads damaged during natural disasters during monsoon in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand.

He also requested the Centre's support for "setting up a glacier research centre, biodiversity conservation institute, and an international adventure sports training centre.

"Additionally, I sought assistance for successfully organizing the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra (2026) and the 2027 Kumbh Mela," he said.

Mr Dhami added that the state government is working towards making Uttarakhand an active contributor in building 'Viksit Bharat'.

MP CM Mohan Yadav said the discussion focused on cooperation between states, development, security, health and tourism. He shared a photo from the meeting.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said the meeting saw detailed discussions on a range of critical issues and described it as a key step towards "cooperative and competitive federalism".

Earlier in the morning, Yadav and Sai offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of the meeting.

There are five zonal councils in the country that are statutory bodies set up under the States Re-organisation Act, 1956, to provide a common meeting ground to the states and Union territories in each zone for resolution of inter-state and regional issues, fostering balanced socioeconomic regional development and building harmonious Centre-state relations.

