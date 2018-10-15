Amit Shah Attacks Opposition Parties, Says "Infiltrators" Their Vote Bank

Amit Shah said only in the BJP it was possible that a tea-seller's son became the prime minister of the country.

Updated: October 15, 2018 04:30 IST
Amit Shah said that for BJP, infiltrators are "an issue of national security." (File)

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): 

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Sunday said that for the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), infiltrators are mere "vote banks."

Mr Shah added that for BJP, infiltrators are "an issue of national security."

"Fourty lakh infiltrators were identified in the NRC draft in Assam. As soon as it happened, right from 'Diggi Raja' (Digvijaya Singh) to 'Rahul Baba' (Rahul Gandhi), all of them started making noises in parliament. For the Congress, SP and BSP, infiltrators are vote banks. But for the BJP they are an issue of national security," Mr Shah said while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared in 1951 and is being updated for Assam to recognise illegal immigrants.

"It is possible only in this party (BJP) that someone born in a poor household, a poor tea-seller's son with no political background becomes the Prime Minister of the largest democracy of the world," Mr Shah said.

"It is our responsibility to get such a victory in Madhya Pradesh that right after 2019, for the next 50 years, BJP's flag keeps flying high from Panchayat to Parliament," he added.

