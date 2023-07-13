Some Global Forces Use Tech For Social Harm: Amit Shah At G20 Meet

Amit Shah was speaking at a G20 conference organised in Gurugram. (File)

Some "anti-social elements" and global forces are using technology to cause economic and social harm to citizens and governments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an international conference on Thursday, in a reference that appeared to be pointed at China.

"Although technology is a positive development in bringing human beings, communities, and countries closer, there are also some anti-social elements and global forces that are using technology to cause economic and social harm to citizens and governments," he said.

Promoting digital means in governance and public welfare, Mr Shah also cautioned G20 representatives about security concerns and stated that insecurity in digital space can raise questions about the legitimacy and sovereignty of nations.

"It is necessary that citizens have faith in digital platforms," Mr Shah said while inaugurating the "G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Metaverse".

Mr Shah appeared to echo Indian intelligence agencies which have flagged many cases relating to ransomware attacks, the sale of critical personal data, online harassment, child abuse, and misinformation campaigns in recent times emanating abroad.

"The transformation of our security challenges from 'dynamite to metaverse' and 'hawala to cryptocurrency' is a matter of concern for countries of the world. All together need to devise a strategy," Mr Shah stated, adding that no nation alone can fight or combat cyber threats alone.

Mr Shah also flagged security concerns in the digital world. "Many countries of the world have become victims of cyberattacks and this threat is hovering over all major economies of the world," he said while quoting World Bank estimates that cyber-attacks could have caused losses of around $5.2 trillion to the world during 2019-23.

"The use of cryptocurrency by malicious threat actors further complicates its detection and prevention. Keeping in mind the borderless nature of cybercrimes, we must put in place a response mechanism under different laws of countries. There must be an effort to bring some uniformity in the laws of all countries made to counter digital crimes," Mr Shah said.

According to the Home Minister, terrorists are finding new ways to perpetrate violence, radicalise youth, and raise financial resources.

"Terrorists are using the dark net to hide their identity and spread radical material. Also, they are using new methods in the form of virtual assets for financial transactions," he added.

The statements underlined efforts by India's Home Ministry to steer the conversation in the G20 group of nations from just digital transformation and data flow in an economic perspective to understanding its relation to crime and security and finding a solution.

"The objective of this conference is to promote a secure and efficient international framework for empowering and securing digital public goods and digital public infrastructure," a Home Ministry official said, requesting not to be named.



