Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh Meet To Thrash Out Punjab Seat-Sharing

Amarinder Singh is meeting Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the seat-sharing pact. File

Amarinder Singh today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda to thrash out a seat-sharing arrangement between his Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP, weeks after he announced an alliance between the two for the upcoming high-drama Punjab Assembly election.

The BJP's Punjab in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Akali Dal MLA Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also attended the meeting.

The BJP, sources said, is keen to emerge as the 'Big Brother' in the alliance by keeping a lion's share of around 70 out of 117 assembly seats. Mr Singh's outfit may be given 30-35 seats and Mr Dhindsa's front can get 10-15 seats.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to launch the alliance's campaign in Punjab with a rally in the first week of January.

Mr Singh, who stepped down as Chief Minister and quit Congress after a bitter power tussle within the state party unit, had said earlier this month that the alliance is confirmed and only seat-sharing equations need to be finalised. "We will see who will contest where, our criteria for seat selection is purely winnability," Mr Singh had told the media after a meeting with Mr Shekhawat.

The 79-year-old had also expressed confidence that the alliance will put up a good show in the upcoming polls.

"The alliance will definitely, 101 per cent win the elections. You can take that in writing," he had said.

Mr Shekhawat had said in a separate post that it took "seven rounds of talks" to forge the alliance.

Mr Singh, who led the Congress to a thumping victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is now up against it in his fight for political survival. While stepping down as Punjab Chief Minister months before the elections, he had said he was repeatedly "humiliated" by the Congress high command.

In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which he also shared on Twitter, he had said he is "neither tired nor retired".