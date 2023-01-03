Amit Shah Likely To Visit 11 States This Month As BJP Amps Up 2024 Preps

Amit Shah's campaign will begin with Tripura, Nagaland and Manipur

The ruling BJP is set to amp up its campaign for re-election in 2024 with a nationwide tour by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that will also touch states voting this year.

As part of an exercise called the "Lok Sabha Prawas" to visit parliamentary constituencies, Amit Shah is expected to travel to 11 states in January, sources say.

The campaign will begin with the northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Manipur on January 5 and 6.

On January 7, Mr Shah will visit Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

He will then move to the south, beginning with a tour of Andhra Pradesh on January 8. He had already visited Karnataka on December 30.

Mr Shah is likely to visit Karnataka, which will vote later this year, again, on January 28.

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are also on the list. Mr Shah will visit these states on January 16 and 17.

Towards the end of the month, the senior BJP leader will visit Haryana and Punjab.

Mr Shah's campaign is part of BJP's "Mission 350" for 2024; the party aims to win at least 350 of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the general election next year.

The party is identifying 160 constituencies where the BJP lost or won by a slender margin.

Last month, BJP chief JP Nadda had visited states like Odisha.

The whirlwind BJP tours come as the Congress raises the pitch on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

After covering around 3,000 km, the Congress's yatra has entered phase II where it will travel through the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.