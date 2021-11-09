Amid Violence Allegations, BJP Wins 34% Seats Unopposed In Tripura Civic Bodies

Biplab Deb's party BJP has won many seats uncontested in Tripura civic polls

Amid allegations of pre-poll violence and intimidation by opposition parties in Tripura, the ruling BJP won 112 of the 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation or AMC and 19 urban local bodies ahead of the November 25 elections.

Officials of the State Election Commission (SEC), which is conducting the politically important civic polls, on Tuesday said the BJP has already secured majority in seven civic bodies in Jirania, Ranir Bazar, Mohanpur, Bishalgarh in Western Tripura, Santir Bazar and Udaipur in southern Tripura and Kamalpur in northern Tripura.

The officials said 785 candidates of different parties, including BJP, CPI(M)-led Left parties, Trinamool Congress and the Congress are vying for the 222 seats.

Votes for the crucial elections to the 20 urban local bodies in Tripura will be counted on November 28.

The opposition parties have alleged that due to violence, threats and pressure by the ruling BJP leaders and their aides, many of their candidates could not file nominations or were forced to withdraw candidatures after submissions.

The BJP has denied the allegations. Tripura BJP vice president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the Trinamool Congress has unleashed a reign of terror in West Bengal against the BJP and brought the culture of violence in Tripura.