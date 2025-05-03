Amid Tensions With Pak, PM Modi's "Decisive Action Against Terrorism" Vow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to taking "firm and decisive action" against terrorists and those who support them, even as the neighbouring countries ramp up actions against each other amid tensions.

During a joint press conference with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, PM Modi said terrorism is the biggest threat for humanity.

His statement comes as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to mount after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians had died. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility. Two of the four attackers were confirmed to be Pakistani nationals.

After a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting a day after the attack, PM Modi had warned that India would leave no stone unturned in seeking justice. "We will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their supporters. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," he had said.

In punitive measures, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari border, cancelled all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, initiated a sweeping crackdown on Pakistani YouTube channels and X handles, and downgraded diplomatic relations.