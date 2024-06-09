Amid Strained Ties, Maldives President In Delhi For PM Modi's Swearing-In

PM Modi will take the oath for a record third term

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Delhi today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will take the oath for a record third term at a grand ceremony at around 7.15 pm.

"President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. Received by Secy (West) Pavan Kapoor at the airport. India and Maldives are maritime partners and close neighbours," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, Foreign Ministry, posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

In a statement, President Muizzu had earlier congratulated PM Modi for securing a third term after the BJP's stellar performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," he had posted on X.

This would mark President Muizzu's inaugural official visit to India since assuming office on November 17 last year.

Relations between India and Maldives have deteriorated since Muizzu assumed office in November last year. During his election campaign, he often criticised India and demanded a complete withdrawal of Indian military personnel.

All Indian armed forces have left the nation and have now been replaced by civilians.

This will mark the pro-China president's first official visit to India since assuming office on November 17 last year. Unlike his predecessors, who made the first port of call to New Delhi after assuming office, Muizzu had travelled to Turkey first and to China for his first state visit in January.