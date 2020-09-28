Amid Stir On Farm Bills, Centre Advances Crop Procurement Dates By 2 Days

Procurement of winter rice and paddy will begin two days ahead of time, the government said today in a signal to agitated farmers, who held a countrywide protest against the new farm laws today, backed by the opposition Congress. The usual date of procurement is October 1 across the country. The move is in line with the government's efforts to reassure farmers, who have escalated their dissent against the farm laws that were enacted yesterday.

Earlier, the government had advanced the procurement dates in Punjab and Haryana -- the two states where the farmers' agitation is most intense -- by five days.

The Minimum Support Prices, too, were announced a month earlier this year amid farmers' concerns that it will be scrapped once the new laws come into effect. The prices were hiked too, especially for wheat, lentils and mustard -- the big crops in Punjab and Haryana.

Most farmers' organisations, however, viewed that move with deep distrust. Gurnam Singh, a leader of farmer's organization "Bharatiya Kisan Union", called the move a "conspiracy" by the Centre to end the farmers' agitation.

The hike, the farmers said, was too little to make a difference.