Amid Snowfall And Rain, Himachal Pradesh Government Advises Against Travelling To Higher Reaches An advisory was issued against travelling to the high hills of Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur.

Tourists bound for the Rohtang Pass were not allowed to go beyond Marhi. Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday advised locals and tourists not to travel towards the higher reaches as moderate snowfall and rains continued across the state.



An advisory was issued to against travelling to the high hills of Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts as chances



Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan told IANS that tourists and locals bound for the Rohtang Pass, some 52 km from Manali, were not allowed to go beyond Marhi, due to continuous snowfall that has resulted in snapping of road links leading to the pass.



"Even the locals have been advised not to go close to the rivers and water channels and check weather conditions before travelling towards the Jalori Pass also," he said, adding "schools were closed for a day (Tuesday)".



Officials said state transport buses in Lahaul Valley in Lahaul-Spiti district have been temporarily suspended.



According to the Met Office in Shimla, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds are likely at some places in the state till Thursday.



Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 27 mm rain till Tuesday morning, while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district saw 5 cm of snow.



However, Shimla experienced only 3.7 mm, while Manali, Dharamsala and Dalhousie received 18.6 mm, 8.2 mm and 13 mm of rain, respectively.



Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 13.8 degrees in Dharamsala, 5.4 degrees in Manali and 7.8 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie.





