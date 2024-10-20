Amid Row Over Alleged Plot To Replace Biren Singh, Manipur Minister's Reply

Manipur minister Th Biswajit Singh refuted allegation he was part of a plan to remove N Biren Singh

Manipur minister Th Biswajit Singh has denied signing any letter seeking change of leadership in the violence-hit state, days after the contents of the purported letter which 19 MLAs gave to the central leadership surfaced in public.

Leaked portions of the purported letter showed the first three signatures as that of Speaker Th Satyabrata, minister Y Khemchand and Biswajit Singh, all from the state's ruling BJP.

"I have no knowledge of any such occurrences and I am not an expert to say or comment about the matter," Bishwajit Singh told reporters in the state capital Imphal.

"I have no information about any leadership transition or the two-page memorandum that has been mentioned in the media. I cannot confirm the validity of the letter, as I lack the expertise to do so," the minister who holds multiple portfolios including power and forest said.

The local media had reported 19 BJP MLAs in Manipur wrote to their party's central leadership seeking to replace Biren Singh, who is under fire from the Opposition Congress as well over his handling of the Manipur violence.

Among the three names visible in a copy of the leaked letter, Mr Bishwajit and Mr Khemchand are known dissenters - they had asked for Biren Singh's removal several times in the past - and Mr Satyabrata has so far been known to be a loyalist of the Chief Minister.

"At this juncture, the people of Manipur are raising questions to us and particularly the BJP government as to why peace and normalcy cannot be restored and the plight of the people could not be alleviated yet. Voices have been raised from the side of the public that MLAs should resign if solution is not brought soon," the 19 MLAs wrote in the purported letter, adding they feel the Chief Minister's removal is the only solution.

READ | 'Leaked Letter' By 19 MLAs Sparks Rebellion Buzz Against Manipur Chief Minister, Again

People with direct knowledge of the matter, however, have alluded to speculation that the MLAs were asked to sign the letter for a routine purpose, which later turned out the signatures were used for another purpose.

The BJP leadership at the centre had earlier ruled out a change in the top post amid the ethnic tension between the valley-dominant Meitei community and the nearly two dozen tribes known as Kukis - a term given by the British in colonial times - who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur.

In July this year, Biren Singh had called speculation of his resignation an attempt by political rivals who wanted to take advantage of the situation in the state hit by ethnic crisis. "Manipur is passing through a troubled time. In such a crucial time, the leaders of Manipur can't afford to be weak. We are fully confident of our abilities," he had said at an event in the state capital Imphal.

This is not the first time such speculation over Biren Singh's post has come up. In the last few years, a group of Manipur MLAs had camped in Delhi at least half a dozen times, seeking his replacement.