Amid Resignation Row, Top Punjab Government Lawyer Attacks Navjot Sidhu

Punjab Advocate General APS Deol has hit back at Congress leader Navjot Sidhu - who has demanded his resignation over his representing two accused cops in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing case.

Mr Deol slammed the former cricketer for "repeated utterances (that) seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state to ensure justice in the 'drugs matter' and the 'sacrilege cases'".

He accused Mr Sidhu - whose public attacks on his own party and government augur ill ahead of next year's elections - of "spreading misinformation to gain a political advantage over his political colleagues".

"There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of the coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain, by politicizing the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab," Mr Deol wrote in a brief statement issued Saturday morning.