Amid Punjab Poll Speculation, Actor Sonu Sood To Meet Arvind Kejriwal Tomorrow

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sachar is said to be active in social work in the past few months.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet actor Sonu Sood tomorrow in New Delhi, sources have said. The meeting comes amid speculation that either the Bollywood movie star or his sister may contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

Mr Sood is the brand ambassador for the Punjab government's Covid vaccination programme.

Mr Kejriwal will be meeting the actor in the morning tomorrow, sources have said. Besides his movie fame, Mr Sood is best known for the several instances of help he provided to a whole lot of desperate people during the Covid lockdown last year and at the peak of the second wave earlier this year.

From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to setting up oxygen plants, Mr Sood was seen doing it all. It was reported earlier this month that he had also extended support to people affected by flood in parts of Maharashtra.

Of late, there has been much talk about either him or his sister, Malvika Sachar, contesting the Punjab polls from the Moga constituency on a Congress ticket.

Mr Sood has, however, said he won't take the political plunge.

Ms Sachar, meanwhile, has been active with social work in the Moga area of Punjab over the past few months. She was invited in local functions by various government departments.