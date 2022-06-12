Amid Prophet Controversy, Gautam Gambhir Tweets Support For Nupur Sharma

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir today joined the ranks of the supporters of Nupur Sharma, the now suspended national spokesperson of the BJP, whose derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad had triggered a mammoth controversy with repercussions at home and abroad.

Under the hashtag "#LetsTolerateIntolerance", Mr Gambhir, who is also the MP from East Delhi, tweeted: "Silence of so called 'secular liberals' on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING!"

Silence of so called 'secular liberals' on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING! #LetsTolerateIntolerance — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2022

The BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal last week amid protests from around 15 Islamic nations.

As multiple envoys got summoned by host nations, the government portrayed their comments as "views of a lunatic fringe" and cited the ruling party's action against them.

But the move was followed by raucous protests from a section of BJP leaders and supporters, especially from Delhi. BJP leader Kapil Mishra, and district-level leaders openly supported Sharma.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur tweeted, "if telling the truth is rebellion, then I am also a rebel".

Actor Kangana Ranaut voiced support for Nupur Sharma, saying she was "entitled to her opinions".

"Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself...(sic)" she wrote in a Facebook post.

Nupur Sharma, who made the derogatory comments about the Prophet during a television debate, has said she has accepted the party's decision.

While expelling Naveen Jindal and suspending Nupur Sharma, the BJP issued a statement, saying it is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy".