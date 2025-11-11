Amid Pollution, Delhi Turns To Nurseries For 'Air-Purifying' Indoor Plants

As Delhi's air quality dips to hazardous levels, "air-purifying" indoor plants are witnessing a surge in demand. Nurseries across the city say customers are increasingly turning to these plants to improve indoor air quality.

Ashok Kumar of Saini Plant Home in Connaught Place said the demand for air-purifying plants has jumped in recent days.

"Earlier, we used to sell around 50 to 60 such plants daily, but as the pollution season nears, the sales double as we sell more than 100 air purifying plants every day," he told PTI.

"People are buying a lot of indoor plants such as Areca Palm, Kent Palm and Chamaedorea Palm. The demand has gone up a lot," he added.

With Delhi's air pollution oscillating between 'poor' and 'very poor' conditions, nursery owners said buyers now walk in with a clear idea of what they want -- plants that promise cleaner indoor air.

The most sought-after varieties include Snake Plant, Peace Lily, Areca Palm, Money Plant, Spider Plant, Aglaonema, Rubber Plant and Boston Fern.

At Greenways Nursery in Dera Village, staff members said the rush has increased since pollution levels spiked.

"It's been a heavy week," a worker said. "People are buying many varieties of palms and indoor plants. Every year during this season, sales go up like this." Meanwhile, experts say certain indoor and traditional plants can play a vital role in combating rising air pollution by absorbing harmful gases, filtering particulate matter, and improving overall air quality.

According to Professor Anand Sonkar, Department of Botany, Hansraj College, University of Delhi, "Plants like the spider plant, peace lily, and areca palm are excellent natural air purifiers that help mitigate pollution by absorbing harmful gases and releasing oxygen." Explaining their role in curbing pollution, he said that they absorb pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and ozone through their leaves and stomata, while their leaf surfaces trap dust, smoke, and other airborne particles, reducing particulate matter in the air.

"Through photosynthesis, they release oxygen, support respiratory health, and help regulate temperature, which in turn reduces the formation of ground-level ozone, a major pollutant," he told PTI.

At Sundar Nursery in Laxmi Nagar, a salesperson said prices depend on size and variety.

"An Areca Palm can start from Rs 200 and go up to Rs 400. A Peace Lily starts around Rs 150 for smaller ones, and indoor combinations can reach Rs 1,500," the salesperson said.

They added that people are spending based on the size of their homes. "Some buy four to five plants, while others, especially those in larger houses, pick 30 or 40 at once. That makes spending go from just a few hundred rupees to as high as Rs 10,000." Zahirul Hasan of Rajdhani Nursery in Jor Bagh said awareness about indoor plants has grown significantly.

"People are getting aware through social media about what plants help purify air," he said.

Explaining further, Hasan said customers now arrive with references and pictures. "They show us posts and videos, asking for the same plants. They already know names like Areca Palm or Snake Plant. Earlier, we had to explain which ones worked; now they come ready to buy," he added.

"From snake plants to peace lilies, customers are looking for an aesthetic and a green way to purify their houses with these plants. These plants are extremely helpful in clearing air, and as many people live in apartments and urbanised areas, there is no place for outdoor plants, so they end up buying plants to help them indoors, " he added.

At Balaji Nursery in Delhi's Rohini, Naina said the demand for indoor plants stays steady throughout the year.

"Air pollution in India is a year-round issue, not just during this period. People tend to buy indoor plants a lot, even throughout the year," she said. "So I wouldn't say there's a sudden surge, but there's a consistent flow of customers for air purifying plants." Professor Solanki further shared that different plants serve specific functions indoors. "Spider plants are known to absorb carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and xylene, making them suitable for offices and enclosed spaces," he said.

"Areca palms help remove toxins and humidify the air, ideal for living rooms. Peace lilies, which thrive in low light, filter benzene and trichloroethylene effectively. Aloe vera absorbs carbon dioxide even at night and purifies the air when placed near sunny windows," he claimed.

Speaking about Tulsi, or Holy Basil, he said that the plant neutralises harmful gases and possesses antimicrobial properties, making it perfect for balconies and courtyards.

"The commonly bought Money plants help reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and are easy to maintain indoors or in hanging pots. The snake plant is especially useful as it continues converting carbon dioxide to oxygen even at night and is drought-tolerant, making it ideal for bedrooms," he added.

Nursery owners said the pattern repeats every winter as pollution peaks and Delhiites look for natural ways to clean indoor air.

From a Rs 150 Peace Lily to decorative palms worth Rs 1,500, or bulk buys touching Rs 10,000, residents are turning their homes into green sanctuaries to deal with Delhi's air pollution.

