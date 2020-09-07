Amid 'Mumbai PoK' Row, Uddhav Thackeray's Jibe At Kangana Ranaut

Uddhav Thackeray made the remark in the Maharashtra Assembly (File)

Some people don't have gratitude for the city where they earn their livelihood, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in the state assembly on Monday, in a jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut, who has triggered a controversy with her comparison of Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Mr Thackeray, while paying tribute to a Shiv Sena MLA who died recently, without taking any name, said: "Some people have gratitude towards the city where they live and earn their livelihood, but some don't."

"Anil bhaiyya (Anil Rathod) came from Rajasthan and made Maharashtra his home. He was a hardcore Shiv Sainik," he added.

Mr Thackeray's remark comes amid a continuing bitter exchange between Shiv Sena leaders and the "Queen" actor, who has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Ms Ranaut, currently based in her native Himachal Pradesh, had sharply criticised the Mumbai Police probe into the actor's death and had said under the current government, she feared living in Mumbai.

The actor had made the controversial remark while responding to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comment in an article that she must not come to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city. "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir," she had said.

After an uproar over the comment, several Sena leaders, including Mr Raut, had made objectionable remarks against her.

Ms Ranaut, who on several occasions expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced she will visit Mumbai on September 9, daring Sena leaders to stop her if they can.

Shiv Sena ally, the Congress, meanwhile, also launched a scathing attack at the actor as it claimed she was driving the BJP's political agenda forward in the garb of a campaign for justice to Mr Rajput.

"To describe the business capital of the country as Pakistan occupied Kashmir is naive, incorrect, political opportunism and reprehensible which no reasonable person will accept. We reject such unfounded and politically motivated allegations being hurled through film actresses by BJP," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a virtual press briefing.

Kangana Ranaut will be provided Y-Plus category security, government sources said today, adding she will be protected by a Personal Security Officer and 11 armed policemen including commandos.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a successful Bollywood actor, was found dead in his home in June. The Mumbai Police had called it death by suicide and recorded statements of over 50 people to probe if professional rivalry or nepotism in Bollywood was responsible for Mr Rajput's alleged move.

The late actor's family, however, filed a complaint of financial cheating and harassment against his friend Rhea Chakraborty, who is now at the centre of a CBI probe linked to his death.

With inputs from PTI