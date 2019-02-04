Amid Kolkata Police-CBI Row, Chandrababu Naidu Says BJP 'Losing All Hope'

N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed solidarity with Mamata Banerjee's dharna. (FILE)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned the clash between the CBI and Kolkata Police, terming it a glaring example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah destroying the country's institutions.

Mr Naidu, also the President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), tweeted that attacking political opponents in different states just a few days before the Lok Sabha elections will have disastrous consequences in the country.

"This is shocking and we strongly condemn this. We stand by Chief Minister of West Bengal to preserve and protect the Constitution and spirit of federalism in the country," tweeted Mr Naidu

"After opposition parties started uniting and started to fight together to save democracy, the Modi led BJP is losing all hope. The misuse of institutions by the union government to victimize political opponents in States is reaching dangerous proportions," said Mr Naidu.

He was reacting to the happenings in Kolkata where a group of CBI officers were spotted near the home of police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. This led to a scuffle between the CBI and Kolkata Police.

The CBI was reportedly looking for Mr Kumar in connection with its probe into two ponzi scheme scam cases.