Amid Heavy Rain, Holiday Declared For Schools In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Till last week, the state had received 17% less than normal rainfall.

As rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, the educational authorities in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram districts of state have declared school holidays. Union Territory Puducherry has also announced declared a rain holiday for schools and colleges today.

This announcement comes in response to the meteorological department's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry on 14 November.

Triggered by an upper air cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form in the south east Bay of Bengal, the MET office says.

The Meteorological Department has warned of squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 55 kmph, heightening concerns about safety.

The North East Monsoon is crucial for Tamil Nadu to fulfil its drinking water and irrigation needs. Till last week, the state had received 17% less than normal rainfall.